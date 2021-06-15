Manchester United’s Teden Mengi expected to return to Derby County on loan



It is without doubt that Manchester United need to sign a strong centre-back this summer to play next to Harry Maguire in the first 11.

Victor Lindelof lacks strength and pace, while Eric Bailly is inconsistent and injury prone.

The Red Devils have been linked with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Brighton’s Ben White to fill the role.

But below that level, in the youth ranks, United are strong. There is a lot of potential there.

17 year-old, Will Fish made his first team debut in the last game of last season, 23 year-old, Axel Tuanzebe played some important games throughout the campaign while the highly rated French 16 year-old, Willy Kambwala is expected to rise quickly through the ranks in upcoming seasons.

In addition to that talent at Carrington, the Reds have another exciting teenager on their books in Teden Mengi.

Mengi, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County. He only made nine appearances during the campaign but was solid when called upon.

And according to The Athletic, Derby want to take the young Englishman back for another spell.

It is understood that United were waiting to see if Derby remained in the Championship before agreeing to Mengi’s return.

In his nine appearances, he averaged 2.6 aerial duels won per game and an 85% passing accuracy.

Another season in what is a strong, intensive league in the Championship, will be very beneficial for his development, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s negotiating team secure that world-class ready-made addition to the first team.

Though given United’s traditions of bringing youth through, and Mengi’s debut for the first team in the Europa League in August 2020, a pathway certainly exists.

