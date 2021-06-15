Paul Pogba wants to attack more with Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted he would enjoy more freedom in his footballing career amid rumours he may be leaving the club.

The French midfielder’s contract expires next season, leading some sections of the media to claim he may have to be sold this summer.

That is only the case if United want to ensure they make some money rather than lose him completely for free next year.

The likes of PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are all hovering around, waiting to see how the situation develops.

The academy graduate is currently away on international duty for the Euros and it’s safe to say if he plays well then that could potentially complicate matters.

According to SportWitness, Pogba said: “It’s true that at Juve it was different from Manchester United. We were already playing with three midfielders [at Juve], in 5-3-2.

“I had the freedom, I had to be in the box, to attack. It was an obligation. In Manchester, I have the freedom to go into the box, but the priority is to play and defend.

“We [France] play in 4-2-3-1, also a diamond. I am a little more in the transmission, in the construction. But I have more freedom than in Manchester to enter the box, to make runs forwards.

“At the same time, when you have Griezmann, Kylian, you don’t want to enter their spaces, you don’t need to.

“…I would like to play more offensive [laughs]. To score fifteen goals per season is what I would like.

“But Patrick [Vieira] said it, we must put ourselves at the service of the collective. In Manchester, as in blue, the collective will always come before the player.”

The Peoples Person covered reports that had claimed contract talks were finally opened with Pogba’s representatives and so fans will be braced for a long summer.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the former Juventus man wants to hear or see what the club’s plans are in the transfer market before committing to a new deal.

After all, this is perhaps Pogba’s last big contract before he enters his thirties and so whatever he decides next will potentially define his career and his legacy.