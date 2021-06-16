Axel Tuanzebe looks for first-team football away from Manchester United

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe will reportedly not be at Old Trafford next season, as he looks to play competitive football regularly.

The young Englishman was once a highly rated prospect but his time is running out, especially with talk over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s desire to sign a new centre-back.

At 23 years old, he’s not quite finished developing and can still make a career for himself, though he is in ‘now or never’ territory.

Tuanzebe wouldn’t have been wrong in assuming when he returned from his loan spell at Aston Villa that he would be a United regular.

Unfortunately, partly due to injuries and partly due to Solskjaer’s curious exclusion of him, that hasn’t quite been the case.

I am told that both Premier League and clubs abroad are interested #MUFC https://t.co/N9aTWtQHiX — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) June 16, 2021

This comes after Tuanzebe said on the club’s official website: “Being 23 now, I want to be playing week in, week out.

“I’ve had a taste of it, being at [Aston] Villa [on loan]. I enjoyed it. That’s something I wanted to replicate here.

“I haven’t had the run of games that I’ve hoped for, but, next season, I’ll definitely be playing football.”

It’s unlikely Manchester United would allow Tuanzebe to leave on loan without bringing in another centre-back, especially given Eric Bailly‘s own injury problems.

It would also be madness to rely on Phil Jones‘ return to shore up what has proven to be a shaky defence during the last season.

There has been noise surrounding the potential departure of the 29-year-old anyways, as clubs such as Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a transfer.

Tuanzebe could potentially still have a future at Manchester United, it all depends on how smartly he and the club pick his next loan spell.