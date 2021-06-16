Jadon Sancho deal stalls: Man United’s Ed Woodward has not returned to the negotiating table

Talks between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho have already stalled, according to reports.

It was widely reported that United made an opening offer of €78 million (£67 million) last week, which Dortmund rejected.

But according to Sport Bild, no official bid was made last week and despite the gap between the two sides not being a huge one, no progress has been made since and there has been no direct contact between the two clubs.

‘So far there has not been a personal meeting,’ Sport Bild confirms.

‘The first round of negotiations in transfer poker for Jadon Sancho (21) took place at the beginning of last week without the two club bosses having to leave their city.

‘BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke (61) learned in Dortmund what Manchester’s CEO Ed Woodward (49) is willing to pay for the offensive star.

‘The poker bosses are not quite as far apart as the 691 kilometers the crow flies between the clubs’ offices. However, the talks are stalling.

‘Dortmund’s sales formula is: 90 million + 5 million = Sancho can go! BVB wants to collect 90 million euros as a fixed sum. Those responsible will not deviate from this requirement. They made that clear to the British club at the beginning of last week.

‘Twelve million euros are currently missing to bring the transfer to the home straight.

‘Woodward has not made any attempt to close the gap since the first round of negotiations – all pure poker!’

The article then goes on to explain that United want to bridge the overall gap with bonuses and add-ons, but the Bundesliga club insist on a minimum of €90 million (£77m) being in cash.

Sport Bild also confirm the personal terms that have been agreed between Sancho and United – a £13 million per annum, five year contract.

The outlet also confirmed, as reported here, that Dortmund have lined up PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen as Sancho’s potential replacement should the deal with United finally be struck.