Jessie Lingard at a crossroads with Man United after West Ham success



Manchester United academy graduate, Jesse Lingard moved to West Ham United last January on loan, after a low period in his career.

The 28-year-old had only started twice for the Red Devils during the season before joining the London club.

It turned out to be a great decision and rejuvenated Lingard’s form.

He played 16 times for The Hammers, scoring nine goals, setting up five assists and pushing them to within three points of achieving a place in next season’s Champions League. He was also recalled into the England squad in March, although narrowly missed out on making it for the European Championships.

As a result, it is believed that West Ham would like to sign Lingard permanently and, although Lingard is a Man United boy at heart, he would also be happy to continue in London, with the lure of game-time (his fellow academy graduate, Axel Tuanzebe is also thought to be considering improved game-time away from Old Trafford).

Man United on the other hand, would be sad to see Lingard go, but would agree to it if the right fee was forthcoming.

The sticking point is in West Ham’s valuation of midfielder Declan Rice, who Man United have shown interest in.

Rice has three more years on his contract with West Ham.

According to the Manchester Evening News, they have set a valuation of around £90 million for his services.

Man United, conversely, deem Rice to be worth just over half of that price. The potential for a swap deal between the clubs may fall flat because of that.

It was current United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who gave Lingard his debut for the Reds’ Academy side and Solskjaer has a good relationship with the player. The Norwegian wouldn’t be displeased if Lingard stayed, with his recent loan form in mind.

The club and fans have expressed delight at Lingard’s resurgence for West Ham but if the impasse can’t be negotiated, he may have to look at other options.

Paris Saint Germain have been linked with interest in recent days, however, if Lingard were to move on, he would prefer to be a regular starter, something which would not be guaranteed at the Paris club.