Kieran Trippier’s move to Manchester United under threat

Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier may not secure a move to Manchester United after all, as both clubs continue to fail to see eye to eye on a price tag.

The talented Englishman is said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar as he looks to strengthen his defensive options.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been United’s go-to right-back this season but it’s clear he needs some help, both competitively and minutes-wise.

The former Crystal Palace man has played a lot of football this season as his understudy Brandon Williams has failed to impress.

The lack of competition has been suggested as a potential reason for why the club’s right flank has been so weak at times this season.

According to The Times, Solskjaer feels Wan-Bissaka’s positioning needs improving and his crossing isn’t as good as Trippier’s.

The Atletico man is said to be a boyhood United fan and would jump at the chance to complete a transfer, although he won’t force his way out.

Diego Simeone doesn’t want to let go of Trippier and perhaps his reluctance is why the club have priced him in excess of £20m.

The Red Devils are unwilling to meet that valuation which makes sense given how Solskjaer wasn’t planning on signing a right-back but the prospect of bringing in the experienced Englishman tempted him.

Trippier himself is worried Atletico will price him out of his dream move given how the former striker is only keen to strike a deal if the price is acceptable.

Mundo Deportivo claim the English media have reported that Manchester United have a second time, putting in a €25m offer which is far from the La Liga giant’s €35m asking price.

Mundo Deportivo claim the English media have reported that Manchester United have a second time, putting in a €25m offer which is far from the La Liga giant's €35m asking price.