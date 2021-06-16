Manchester United’s 2021/22 Premier League Fixtures revealed

The 2021/22 Premier League fixtures released today see Manchester United open their campaign with a home tie against old adversaries Leeds United on the 14th August.

This is followed by two tricky away fixtures, the first against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on august 21st and the second against Wolves on August 28th.

The Red Devils have a particularly difficult run of fixtures in October, when they take on Leicester (A), Liverpool (H), Spurs (A) and Man City (H) in consecutive matches.

After an away tie against Watford, the tough run continues with ties against Chelsea (A) and Arsenal (H) within three days, on the 27th and 30th November, respectively.

The fact that this is likely to be right in the heart of the Champions League group stages makes these four weeks potentially the most crucial of the season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his walking wounded – including Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood – will all have recovered from their injuries to be fit and ready for the new season.

Solskjaer will also hope that he has new additions to bolster the squad, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho once again the top target.

United’s full Premier League fixture list for the new season is as follows:

14th August – Leeds United (H)

21st August – Southampton (A)

28th August – Wolves (A)

11th September – Newcastle (H)

18th September – West Ham (A)

25th September – Aston Villa (H)

2nd October – Everton (H)

16th October – Leicester (A)

23rd October – Liverpool (H)

30th October – Tottenham (A)

6th November – Man City (H)

20th November – Watford (A)

27th November – Chelsea (A)

30th November – Arsenal (H)

4th December – Crystal Palace (H)

11th December – Norwich (A)

14th December – Brentford (A)

18th December – Brighton (H)

26th December – Newcastle (A)

28th December – Burnley (H)

1st January – Wolves (H)

15th January – Aston Villa (A)

22nd January – West Ham (H)

8th February – Burnley (A)

12th February – Southampton (H)

19th February – Leeds United (A)

26th February – Watford (H)

5th March – Man City (A)

12th March – Tottenham (H)

19th March – Liverpool (A)

2nd April – Leicester (H)

9th April – Everton (A)

16th April – Norwich (H)

23rd April – Arsenal (A)

30th April – Brentford (H)

7th May – Brighton (A)

15th May – Chelsea (H)

22nd May – Crystal Palace (A)