Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans demand transfer after France show

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans let their feelings known quickly after Raphael Varane‘s stunning show for France during the victory over Germany and amidst rumours of a potential transfer from Real Madrid.

The talented centre-back is widely expected to leave Spain this summer after a breakdown in talks over a contract extension.

It’s believed Varane isn’t happy with the offer he got in Madrid and feels he’ll be valued better elsewhere.

United have long been linked with the French defender but a transfer never really got close to happening.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side haven’t had advanced talks with Varane yet, he does look closer to joining than ever before in the past.

United fans had this to say about his performance:

Varane would certainly resolve Manchester United’s defensive woes but there are lots of factors that need to be overcome before fans can expect him at the club.

The first issue is getting Madrid to accept a bid despite using the majority of their budget on the potentially incoming Jadon Sancho.

Another issue is convincing Varane to join, given how Chelsea and PSG are said to be keen on him and can offer similar wages to those in Manchester.

