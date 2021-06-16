Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid on a free, Man United an option

Manchester United fans are reacting excitedly to the news that Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of this month.

The World Cup winner and club legend could not agree a new deal with los Blancos and is finally parting ways with the club he has played for since he was 19 years old.

The news, broken by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano this evening, affects United in multiple ways.

Official. Sergio Ramos LEAVES Real Madrid, just been confirmed by the club. ⚪️🇪🇸 #SergioRamos #Ramos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

First, directly. Will the Red Devils be tempted to try to sign a player who courted them twice in the past, only to snub them at the last minute and sign a new deal at the Bernabeu?

And is a 35-year-old defender with both injury and disciplinary problems what United need right now, even though he is world class?

Fans in favour of a United bid made the following comments:

‘Yes please, worls class and brings the aggression that our centre backs are lacking.’

‘Imagine the absolute sh-thousery of Ramos playing for United at Anfield.’

‘Might be disruptive, but I’m here for all the sh-thousery !! Imagine him in derbies.’

‘Wouldn’t mind him at United on a free!’

‘He can defend a corner at least.’

Those opposed to the idea said:

‘Tired of the stale goods we need fresh goods, you didn’t want us in your prime we don’t want you when you’re done?’

‘We don’t want Ramos we need Kounde or Pau Torres or Varane (if he is leaving)’.

You absolutely know United will be all over this don’t you? https://t.co/2mpIvj604z — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) June 16, 2021

The news may also have an indirect effect on United’s transfer plans as well. Will it mean that Real make a last ditch effort to keep fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, a reported target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

If both leave Madrid, despite the addition of David Alaba to their ranks, Real will almost surely move for one or both of two other United targets, Jules Kounde or Pau Torres, to replace them.

If Varane were to join PSG, this would leave United’s shortlist very barren indeed.