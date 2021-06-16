Sir Alex Ferguson ‘thinks a lot’ of Jadon Sancho amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman is said to be closer than ever before to a move to Old Trafford but talks have not progressed as quickly as fans would have liked.

Sancho would essentially solve United’s problems on the right flank and Dortmund know they are desperate to sign him.

Solskjaer’s side know the German giants are badly in need of cash after their debts have risen, leading to both sides stubbornly haggling.

Sir Alex was previewing Scotland’s upcoming clash with England when he admitted Sancho, who didn’t feature in his nation’s win over Croatia, was a dangerous prospect with lots of potential.

Ferguson said: “I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as a preparer and goalscorer he is extremely dangerous.

“He has so much potential, he helps the team. That’s why he’s going to be valuable for England over the course of the tournament [Euros].

“Sancho’s flank changes and the tight ball control could pose problems for Scotland. With his class, Sancho could conquer spaces for England and outsmart ‘the heart’ of the opponents.”

The Peoples Person last covered how signing Sancho would only happen if Dortmund can sign their replacement simultaneously.

The Bundesliga side are probably cautious of being held hostage by any other club that knows they’ve received substantial amounts for the young winger.

It’s unlikely Manchester United would have a problem with waiting for Dortmund to secure their signing before letting go of Sancho, so long as an agreement has officially been reached.

After all, given how the Euros are still ongoing, any transfers will probably be delayed or elongated anyways.