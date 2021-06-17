Ben White: Arsenal make offer for Manchester United target



Manchester United’s interest in Brighton and Hove Albion and England defender, Ben White may be nearing an end, as rivals, Arsenal, have submitted an offer.

According to goal.com, the offer was thought to be in the region of £40 million, which was then rejected by Brighton.

The Seagulls value White at around £50 million and would be happy to retain the versatile centre-back if that figure wasn’t met.

On the other hand, Arsenal may see the gap of around £10 million as bridgeable, and so, unless a bidding war were to start, United may have missed the opportunity to move for the player.

At the start of the month, many fans were cautiously optimistic about a proactive transfer market and near future for the club, after maligned co-chairman, Joel Glazer spoke to the Fans Forum about their concerns.

Glazer assured that various investments would be made, although already this summer, both Liverpool and now Arsenal, have made significant early moves to improve.

Patience may be key, but with PSG circling around United’s other main centre-back interest of stature, Raphael Varane, timing might instead be important. (We can report today that United may have had an offer for Varane rejected by Real Madrid)

White was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros, after Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out due to injury.

United may be waiting to see how the tournament plays out, to avoid unsettling the players of interest involved.

That is also likely to be the case with any conclusion to United’s involvement in a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

With White, it is believed that Arsenal will now return with an improved offer to Brighton while working to offload their centre-back, Konstantinos Mavropanos to Stuttgart.

Earlier this year, United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that several ‘world-class’ signings were required to make the next step.

If they hesitate and lose out on White and Varane, that top quality they need might not be readily found.