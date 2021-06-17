Donny van de Beek reportedly open to FC Barcelona switch, which his agent refutes

Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek has made his intentions clear that he would be open to a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish reports.

The 24-year-old has endured a horrid first season in England with Manchester United, following his move from his boyhood club Ajax last summer.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only gifted the midfielder four league starts last season.

Sport claims that the Netherlands international is unhappy with his current situation at Old Trafford and say that Van de Beek’s representatives have made it clear that the player could be ‘seduced’ by a move to the Catalan giants, even if it was only an initial loan move.

No formal approach has been made, but it’s believed Van de Beek is one of several midfielders being eyed up by Barcelona. Their destined deal for Gini Wijnaldum fell through following a swift capture by PSG of the former Liverpool man.

Barca previously expressed interest in the versatile midfielder before he subsequently joined Man United for a fee of £35m.

Meanwhile, the player’s agent has refuted these reports, and states Van de Beek is determined to prove himself in the Premier League, as a Manchester United player.

According to his agent (via Voetball International), any talk of a move away from his current club is utter nonsense.

He adds that the Dutchman has already spoken to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about next season’s plans.

Donny van de Beek's agent says the rumours of him leaving #mufc are "complete bulls**t". He has already spoken with Solskjær about next season. He just has to get fit quickly so he is ready for day one of pre-season #mulive [vi] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2021

A lot could depend on the future of Paul Pogba, whose United deal is entering its last year.

If Pogba were to leave the club then it would afford Van de Beek more first team opportunities but if the Frenchman were to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, then a move from the Spanish giants might certainly tempt both the player and United.