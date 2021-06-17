Harry Maguire insists he’s available for England after injury recovery

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been finally given the green light to feature for his country in the Euros.

The talented Englishman has been out of action so far as he missed his nation’s 1-0 over Croatia in the opening group game.

Maguire is a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s side but he suffered an injury with United that has kept him out for a while.

In fact, the towering defender’s absence saw his club side’s form suffer, culminating in their loss in the Europa League final vs Villareal.

Maguire had been hoping he’d be fit for England from the start of the tournament but has had to settle for the second match of the group vs Scotland.

According to The Athletic, Maguire said: “I’m available to the manager for selection. I’ve done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there.

“Obviously the injury was a setback club-football-wise. Internationally, I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness, but I feel good. I don’t feel like there is any risk.”

Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Maguire will be involved for #ENG against #SCO – just a case of whether the #MUFC skipper starts or is named on the bench. All 26 players are available — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 17, 2021

Gareth Southgate: "He's [Maguire] trained with the team for four or five days now and had no reaction. Of course each session he's involved with he gets more confident. I think he's on a really good path." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 17, 2021

Manchester United fans were hoping Maguire and Marcus Rashford would take Mason Greenwood‘s cue by leaving the England camp.

Greenwood pulled out due to an underlying and ongoing issue he had and it’s understood Rashford also has knocks needing to be sorted out.

United supporters wanted all their players to pull out so they can rest and recover ahead of what will be another gruelling season.

Dean Henderson is another who sadly had to pull out due to a hip injury but it’s expected he’ll be fit before the next campaign.