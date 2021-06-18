Dean Henderson is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s choice as Man United goalkeeper

Dean Henderson will be Manchester United’s first choice goalkeeper next season, according to a new report.

Last season started with veteran David de Gea as the club’s number one, with Henderson brought back from a two-year loan with Sheffield United to get some experience in cup matches.

However, as the season progressed the England man forced his way into the starting XI on more and more occasions, although it was the Spaniard who got the nod for the season’s biggest game, against Villareal in the Europa League final.

That decision ended in disaster, with the 30-year-old failing to save any of the Spanish side’s 11 penalties before missing one himself to hand Villareal the trophy.

In truth, neither keeper was faultless during the campaign but according to The MEN, the decision has already been made to give the gloves to the younger man for the start of the new campaign.

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is edging towards Dean Henderson as his number one goalkeeper next season,’ The MEN claims.

‘Solskjaer has conceded the goalkeeping dynamic between Henderson and David de Gea is unsustainable for a second season and the Manchester Evening News understands Henderson is currently in line to start the season opener against Leeds United.

The MEN also suggests that the decision could in part be affected by the fact that Henderson will be available for the full pre-season schedule.

‘Henderson, 24, withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a hip injury and has been given a month off by United, but is expected to be available for a full pre-season.

‘De Gea’s return could be delayed due to his participation in the European Championship with Spain.’

Where this leaves De Gea is unclear. On the one hand, it is unlikely that he would be happy to sit on the United bench at this stage of his illustrious career. On the other hand, there are few clubs who would be able to match the astronomical £375,000 per week salary he is paid at Old Trafford.

A move back to Spain to be able to spend more time with wife Edurne and their new baby daughter could be tempting if a suitable destination, and exit package, can be found.