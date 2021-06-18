Jan Oblak was previously a transfer target at Manchester United

Manchester United have made an approach in the past to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to a report from Spain.

Rumours have been circulating that Oblak could be leaving Atletico Madrid and Premier League clubs, including Man United, have been linked.

After winning the La Liga goalkeeper of the season, Oblak has also been linked with Arsenal but he is said to be keeping his options open.

Oblak enjoyed a title-winning season at Atletico Madrid and has shown his qualities as a goalkeeper, keeping 18 clean sheets in La Liga last term.

United’s own David De Gea is the highest paid keeper in the world on £375,000 per week and Oblak earns over £100,000 a week less at a reported £271,000 per week.

And according to Marca, the Old Trafford club approached the Slovenian in a previous summer window.

‘Although Oblak’s name has been linked, once again, to Manchester United, reality says that the English club has not made any move for the goalkeeper,’ the outlet says.

‘In other summers they did approach the Slovenian’s entourage, but this time they have not made contact. But this is something that, with such a slow market, could happen in the future if De Gea does not continue at Old Trafford.’

The Red Devils are already stacked with goalkeepers and will be even more stacked with the arrival of Tom Heaton.

However, it is widely believed that Dean Henderson and De Gea will not be expected to share the duties next season and that one will leave.

Today’s report from The MEN stating that Henderson will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s choice as number one next season raises the possibility that De Gea might look for a return to Spain. A direct switch between the two keepers is therefore possible – in theory, at least.

The fact that United have made enquiries about Oblak previously does speak to their ongoing interest in the player and, perhaps, to their lost confidence in the Spaniard.