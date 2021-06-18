Manchester United rekindle interest in Norwich City’s Max Aarons



Manchester United remain interested in Norwich City’s Max Aarons after reaching a deadlock in negotiations for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Atletico will not sell Trippier for less than £43m after recent reports suggested that the club will not want to lose the Englishman after an impressive season helping them secure a league title.

The figure is reportedly well above what United are willing to pay and so they have reignited their interest in Aarons, according to Sky Sports.

With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifying that Man United need to find a backup right-back to help with the development and recovery of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, all eyes will be turning to other targets as United look ahead to filling that role.

The Peoples Person reported back in February that the Red Devils were looking at the development of Aarons as an alternative in the defensive department.

With the unlikeliness of Trippier returning to the Premier League anytime soon, Sky believe Aarons will be the solution Solskjaer turns to.

The 21-year-old has had a successful campaign with Norwich City, winning the Championship and bouncing straight back to the Premier League after their relegation.

He went on to score two goals and assist five during the successful campaign.

The right-back has a lower price tag compared to Trippier however, it isn’t significantly different because of the premium that tends to be paid for players from the Premier League.

Solskjaer has pinpointed that he would prefer an experienced player in the role, so Trippier would make sense considering he has experience in the Premier League with Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

There isn’t enough reason to believe from the stories that are out that the Trippier deal is off yet.

However, with the reports about Aarons being an alternative target over the past 6 months, United have multiple players to pick from if the asking price becomes an issue.

