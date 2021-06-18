Scott McTominay comes clean on Neymar altercation in Champions League clash

Scott McTominay has opened up on his altercation with Neymar during Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Paris St Germain last season.

McTominay and the Brazilian were involved in two incidents in the first-half of United’s home tie when Neymar theatrically rolled on the turf after a tackle from the Scotsman and tried to provoke the United midfielder by grabbing him between the legs.

There was also some pushing and shoving and Neymar also confronted the laughing United man as the pair approached the tunnel at half-time.

‘I do quite like verbal sparring with opponents,’ McTominay said in The Athletic.

‘He ended up grabbing me. You could see his head was gone for a moment in the way he was so aggressive.

‘There was a lot of talking going on — words that your mum or dad might not like to hear.

‘But that is part of the enjoyment of football, of competition. He’s trying to beat me, and I’m trying to stop him.

‘The whole objective, whenever you’re in battle, is to win.

‘Obviously for us, if that means you have to say certain things to people to take their eye off the game, then fair enough — that is the way it’s going to be.

‘That was the way that game was going with Neymar. But he is such an amazing player, he was really good in the second half, and for us, we have to pay him respect. He is possibly the most talented player I have played against.’

United went on to lose the game 1-3, with Neymar scoring twice.

It meant honours were even for the two sides, as United had won their previous encounter at the Parc des Princes 2-1, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.