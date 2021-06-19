Inter Milan target Donny van de Beek as doubts over Christian Eriksen’s future deepen

Inter Milan have made Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek their number one target to replace the unfortunate Christian Eriksen, according to reports from Italy.

Eriksen shocked the whole football world when he collapsed in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland with a cardiac arrest.

And while, thankfully, the player is recovering well and has been discharged from hospital, at this stage it seems unlikely that he will be able to play football at the top level again.

This leaves the Italian champions needing to find a replacement and Calciomercato.com claims that their first choice is Van de Beek.

‘Among the players on the Nerazzurri list is Donny van de Beek, a Dutchman born in 1997, who is coming off a disappointing season with Manchester United and is considering the possibility of a change of scenery,’ Calciomercato reports.

‘The former child prodigy, who missed Euro 2020 due to injury, made 36 appearances, only 15 as a starter and only 4 of these in the Premier League, with only one goal scored.

‘He is not in Solskjaer’s plans and he is willing to let him go, obviously under the right conditions.

‘Translated, he wants to monetize him and wants to collect at least €30 million [£26m].

‘Inter cannot reach that figure, but under different conditions, yes. If United are open to a loan, as they were last year with AC Milan for Diogo Dalot, van de Beek could become a very credible option.’

On the surface of it, Inter’s proposal would make little sense to United. Unlike Dalot, Van de Beek is not a youngster who needs to gain experience elsewhere. He was underutilised last season, but that was partly due to the absence of a pre-season to help him integrate into the squad, and partly because there were few injuries to other midfield players.

Van de Beek is a top international player who United must expect to play a bigger role next season. Loaning him out would leave United totally dependent on their first choice XI remaining fit.

Paul Pogba’s future, which at present hangs in the balance with a year remaining on his contract, will also inevitably impact on the Dutchman’s future.

It also seems unlikely that United would ask anything less for Van de Beek than they paid for him, which was €39 million (£33.5m).

Inter are therefore likely to be disappointed in their pursuit of the classy midfielder if they are expecting to get him under either of the circumstances that Calciomercato describes.