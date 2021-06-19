Jadon Sancho to Man United almost done: fans react on social media

Man United’s improved second bid for Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund has sent fans into raptures on social media just minutes after the news was revealed.

The deal is not yet done, but the improved offer appears to leave the two clubs just £3 million apart, with the Bundesliga side reported to be ‘considering’ accepting the proposal.

Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth reported that ‘Manchester United have made improved offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. Bid in excess of £75m with more up front,’ and that there is a ‘Willingness from all parties to get deal done.’

Manchester United have made improved offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. Bid in excess of £75m with more up front. Willingness from all parties to get deal done #MUFC #BVB #Sancho — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 19, 2021

Comments on Twitter included:

‘£75m is good enough for Sancho. Dortmund should take the money and run. No other club will pay such a figure for him.’

£75m is good enough for Sancho. Dortmund should take the money and run. No other club will pay such a figure for him. — Muriu Njuguna (@MuriuNj) June 19, 2021

‘Sancho gets announced within a few hours I’m not going home, 5 star hotel for the week.’

Sancho gets announced within a few hours I’m not going home, 5 star hotel for the week — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) June 19, 2021

‘German and English media reporting the same thing on Sancho. Looks like it’s nearly done. Thank god.’

German and English media reporting the same thing on Sancho. Looks like it’s nearly done. Thank god. https://t.co/3WIpe3PjZB — Keith Russell (@Keith_Russell) June 19, 2021

‘SANCHOOO ON THE WAY’

Facebook comments included:

‘Fingers crossed, but this would at least give us more balance in the attack. It would make the life of Rashford as well as Greenwood/Cavani so much easier with more width.’

‘Just get it done please I want to buy my Sancho jersey!’

‘Let’s just get it over the line then us as fans will be happy’

‘I just pray they get the deal done and make us proud.’

More reaction to follow.