Man United make improved bid for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have submitted an improved bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho which is believed to be worth more than £75m.

United’s opening bid of around £67 million plus £8 million in add-ons was turned down last week by the Bundesliga side, who have been insisting on a package of around £77-£81m.

The new bid, reported by Sky Sports, will bring the Red Devils to within a few million of Dortmund’s asking price, with the gap potentially bridged by add-ons and bonuses if that £8 million portion is retained.

There will be work to do to agree the nature and type of bonuses to be paid but it is a substantial step toward the final fulfilment of a deal that will have taken a year to complete.

‘Dortmund are thought to be considering the latest offer, although reports in Germany suggest they value Sancho in excess of £80m,’ Sky report.

‘However, there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done with Sancho’s current deal up in the summer of 2023.

‘United remain the most “realistic destination” for Sancho – though other clubs are still interested.’

The fact that the two clubs are so deep in negotiations could explain why England manager Gareth Southgate has been reluctant to play Sancho so far in the European Championships.

Even as England struggled and looked devoid of attacking ideas against minnows Scotland yesterday, the 21-year-old was not brought off the bench as might have been expected to try to turn the game.

Sancho has enjoyed two blistering seasons for Dortmund.

After a slow start in 2020/21, the England man scored 16 goals and provided 20 assists in 38 games – a goal involvement of almost one per game.

He was even more productive in 2019/20, when he scored 20 and provided 20 in 44 games.