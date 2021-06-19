Pau Torres: Manchester United can sign him with no competition

Manchester United have been handed a small boost in their race for Villareal’s Pau Torres as Real Madrid appear to have dropped out.

The Spanish international emerged as a potential target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, although it’s understood he’s not high up the priority list.

Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is believed to be the most wanted man for the centre-back spot but that transfer is looking increasingly unlikely as the transfer window goes on.

United’s need for a solid partner alongside Harry Maguire has been obvious and it will be interesting to see how they choose to address this issue.

Although stadiums are starting to be filled again, most club’s budgets are still affected by the global health crisis and that can mean a potentially quiet summer.

According to AS, Madrid can’t afford Torres’ €50m valuation due to their financial issues and so any move will likely happen in 2022 instead.

It’s understood Villareal aren’t forced into selling and the young centre-back would be happy to stay and play Champions League football next season with his hometown club.

Although Madrid have essentially dropped out of the race, leaving. Manchester United to make an uncontested approach for Torres, a deal still looks unlikely.

After all, the two factors of Villareal having no obligation to sell and Torres not looking to rock the boat means any potential sale will be a high price.

Given United will blow most of their budget on bringing in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, they need a cheap and available centre-back.

Villareal seem to be in the driving seat for Torres and that is a difficult situation to break unless a lot of money is thrown at the problem.

The only way this changes otherwise is if the talented defender opts to force his way out in order to complete a transfer.