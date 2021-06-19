Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future unclear as transfer news grows

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been under the spotlight lately and not just due to his performances in the Euros.

The academy graduate’s future is very much up in the air and until it’s settled, it’s unlikely speculation will ever end.

Pogba’s current deal ends next summer, forcing United to make a decision on him this summer of face losing him for free later.

Given the nature of his talent, clubs are always keen on the former Juventus man so it’s no surprise to hear rumours of a potential departure.

There are numerous reports that have discussed his future and here’s the latest roundup of them all.

According to TuttoSport, any move from Juventus for Pogba completely depends on Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Old Trafford.

It’s also claimed PSG are already in contact with Mino Raiola as they get more serious over the Manchester United man’s future.

The Express confirm this claim but don’t reveal their sources so potentially their reference is TuttoSport.

The Daily Mail reference SportWitness’ translation of RMC Sport who insist PSG’s president met with Raiola over the future of a couple of the agent’s clients, including Pogba.

The Athletic sing a slightly different tune, stating that the sensational midfielder was happier in the second half of the season and was open to signing a new contract with United.

This is partly also because there is no longer a long line of clubs waiting to sign him as there has been in the past.

The Peoples Person have previously looked into why Pogba plays better for France than he does for the Red Devils.