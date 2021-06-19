Scott McTominay: Manchester United man stars in Scotland draw

Manchester United star Scott McTominay will be delighted with his performance during Scotland’s draw with England last night.

The tenacious midfielder is currently on international duty for the Euros and often gets criticised when playing for his nation.

McTominay tends to be thrown into the centre-back position for Scotland and against England he featured on the right of a back three.

United normally play him alongside Fred in midfield so that he can provide protection to an otherwise shaky defence.

McTominay will now be hoping to grab a win in Scotland’s final group stage game so that their adventure in the tournament can continue.

Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. England: 100% tackles won

82% pass accuracy

53 total touches

4 ball recoveries

2 interceptions Dealt with England’s left sided threat so well. #SCO 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GjWJyP649c — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 18, 2021

Fans also had this to say:

Scott Mctominay masterclass today, showed Mason Mount levels — Trey⭐⭐⭐ (@UTDTrey) June 18, 2021

Scott McTominay is just such a warrior pic.twitter.com/wzibTLhiyS — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) June 18, 2021

Scott Mctominay masterclass today against "generational talents" mason mount and Phil Foden. But no one will talk about that 👍 pic.twitter.com/aaSQSB720L — Caleb . (@Caleb_Mufc) June 18, 2021

Despite his good performance, McTominay’s long-term future is certainly not as a centre-back for Manchester United.

If anything, some would argue he’s still being used wrong by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even in midfield.

The argument is that McTominay is not a defensive-midfielder or even just a ball-winner and in fact, is closer to a box-to-box type of player.

He’s not entirely hindered by Solskjaer’s tactical decisions but perhaps he could be used better than he currently is.

Given United’s desire to sign a central-midfielder this summer, perhaps McTominay’s days in midfield are numbered nonetheless.