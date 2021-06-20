Agents of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane hoping to start Manchester United talks

Raphael Varane‘s agents are hoping to strike a deal with Manchester United this week over the transfer of their player, according to reports.

The Mirror claims that his team ‘hope to meet with Manchester United this week to try and thrash out a move to Old Trafford.’

Varane has just one year left on his Real Madrid deal and The Mirror claims that los Blancos’ prioritising of talks with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and the now-departed Sergio Ramos have left the Frenchman unhappy.

The France star’s next club has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with United emerging as a contender in the race for for his signature.

And the Varane rumour mill has been fully operational over the past few days, with a selection of reports having been covered here at The Peoples Person.

The Mirror’s report puts a valuation of £50m on the defender, which contradicts rumours we covered from both The MEN and Express that a £50m bid had already been made.

Importantly, The Mirror doesn’t cite a source in today’s story, so it’s unclear from where the latest developments originate. The only other outlet covering news of imminent talks is The Mail which turns out to be quoting the uncited Mirror report.

Meanwhile, a juicier angle is covered by Sport Witness. Again, United’s name is in the mix, only this time the prospect of Paul Pogba being part of an Anglo-Spanish trade of French stars is discussed.

Significantly, any possibility of a Pogba/Varane swap is played down by AS, who think that the Spanish giants will look for a cash-only deal for their wantaway centre-back, to help fund a big money swoop for one of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

With the volume of reports flying around, United fans will almost certainly be keeping an eye on the defender’s performances at Euro 2020.

Following a commanding display against Germany in mid-week, much was expected from Varane against unfancied Hungary yesterday.

However, he had a difficult time, looking slightly shaky and being exposed on more than a few occasions.

Naturally, one poor performance shouldn’t be enough to dissuade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from making a bid. Of the names available this summer, few come with quite the same gilded assurance as les Bleus cultured stopper, a player who has won everything and has the quality to make an immediate difference to United’s backline.

And, finally, who could honestly blame him for allowing his mind to drift towards the imminent joys of the Arndale Centre instead of concentrating on football? He’s only human, after all.