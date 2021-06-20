Declan Rice and Raphael Varane: Nicky Butt has his say on Manchester United targets

Former Manchester United man Nicky Butt has surprisingly insisted the club should focus more on signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane rather than West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have targetted both stars in a bid to add top-quality to his starting XI as he aims to bring silverware back to the club next season.

The legendary Norwegian’s job hangs in the balance following the Europa League final defeat to Villareal and now the pressure is on to win something in the upcoming campaign.

United will also be expected to put in a better title challenge than they did last season and so the stakes have been raised.

Fans have had no problems with Solskjaer’s transfer targets and feel he’s aiming for the right players but the Class of ’92 man feels differently.

According to Manchester Evening News, Butt said: “For me, next season has to be about getting some silverware back in that trophy cabinet.

“It’s about getting the right players who will allow you to challenge for trophies. It’s a winning club, so we can’t go this long without silverware.

“I think Man United are solid enough in midfield. I keep hearing things about Declan Rice, but is he a better player than Scott McTominay?

“I’m not sure; I think with McTominay, Paul Pogba and obviously Bruno Fernandes, we’re in a good place in the middle of the park.

“The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position; we need a partner for Harry Maguire.

“Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he’s a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham.

“I think we bought him when he was 32, and we went and won the treble with him. If Varane is available, then I’d go all out for him.”

The Peoples Person covered how Manchester United still retain an interest in Rice despite facing competition from elsewhere.

Unfortunately for Butt, many fans would disagree with his assessment that McTominay is the defensive midfielder the club desperately needs.

After all, if he was the answer then Solskjaer would have used him there already to greater success than has been proven so far.

If Butt’s argument is that a centre-back is needed more than a defensive-midfielder then that is something fans have been debating about all year round.