Jadon Sancho update: Manchester United fans told to slow down

Manchester United are perhaps not as advanced in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over signing Jadon Sancho as fans have been led to believe.

The sensational Englishman is, once again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s top priority for the summer transfer window.

Although the situation has turned into a transfer saga once more, it’s believed it won’t be as ongoing as it was last year.

United and Dortmund are said to be keen on reaching a conclusion quickly and this has led to fans getting perhaps a little too excited.

The latest news suggests there’s still some way to go before the versatile youngster is seen in red.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are negotiating with Dortmund as they edge closer to Sancho’s £77.5m plus add-ons price tag.

However, ‘negotiations’ seems to be too strong a word to use:

Re: Sancho It’s wrong to use the word “negotiations” in this deal.

Dortmund will sell IF they get 90 mill euro +add-ons.

Man UTD knows this and working internal on the financial structure of the deal. — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 20, 2021

At least the two sources seem to be in agreement over how much it will cost to bring Sancho into Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person also covered how Fabrizio Romano was in agreement with his colleague over just what stage the deal currently is at.

It’s clear there’s a lot of unofficial business going on with Sancho, Dortmund, and United so there are no guarantees the deal will go through just yet.

Until those at Old Trafford meet the German giants’ price tag and submit it officially, then fans are better off keeping cool over any potential deal.