Manchester United’s Brandon Williams expected to go on loan

Manchester United are set to loan out Brandon Williams according to reports.

It is believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to send the youngster on loan after previously turning down offers for a move in January.

Rarely called upon during last season, Williams made only 14 appearances for the first team, and regularly requested to drop into the u23s to get match time.

As a result, Ole “feels Williams can only benefit from regular first-team football elsewhere in the Premier League,” The Daily Mirror claims.

Attracting interest from Southampton in January, the MEN believe Ralph Hassenhuttl is still interested in the United academy product.

Speaking on Southampton’s summer transfer plans last month, Hassenhuttl said of Williams that “he is an interesting player and a good player, yes.”

After a breakthrough 19/20 season where the England u21 international made 36 appearances, will have been left disappointed in the drop in chances he was afforded last season.

After the arrival of Alex Telles, the left-back position became congested forcing Williams over to the right side where the ever fit Aaron Wan-Bissaka left little requirement for a back up.

While being right footed, the youngster’s experience as a right-back is limited. Having played almost exclusively from the left since he was 16, before then Williams often played as a right winger and even formed a formidable centre-back pairing with James Garner in the u14s.

With the news of interest in Kieran Trippier, the versatile full-back may see himself slipping even further down the pecking order.

A loan move will see the opportunity for Williams to get back on track and develop on his initial blistering breakthrough.

A fiery character, who plays with the passion and desire every football fan loves, Williams will be sure to attract several clubs along with Southampton this summer.