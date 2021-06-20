Paul Pogba’s asking price set at £69 million by Man United

Manchester United have set Paul Pogba’s asking price at €80 million (£69m), according to a new report from Italy.

The Frenchman is entering the last year of his Manchester United contract and with talks stalling between club and player, the Red Devils may be forced to cash in this summer rather than lose him for free in a year’s time.

And with Juventus hot on his tail, Corriere dello Sport claim that United have set their asking price for the man the Italians call ‘the Octopus’.

‘Pogba, there is the price. And it’s not for all budgets,’ Corriere says.

‘Manchester United are asking for €80 million to give the green light to the Octopus.

‘A lower figure, yes, than the €105 million [£90m] that the Red Devils had invested to snatch him from Juve and bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016, but still significant in a period like the present, in which the club accounts are heavily influenced by the impact of the pandemic, and above all because Paul’s contract will expire in a year, in June 2022.

The outlet also claims that the Frenchman does not want to sign a new contract with United.

‘Renewal is not on the horizon and it has been clear for some time that the Frenchman is thinking of a new adventure.

‘The limit set by the English club naturally also affects Juve… bringing Paul back home is one of the goals that have marked the last transfer windows, even if we never reached the finish line.

‘[Max] Allegri’s return is also an important factor in the approach for Paul, who he already coached in 2014-16.

‘However… 80 million represents an investment beyond the capabilities of Continassa.’

Of course, United’s price could be seen as a starting position in negotiations and £69 million would not, under normal circumstances, be an unreasonable fee to demand for the world class midfielder.

However, in this Covid-ridden era, unless some sort of swap deal can be found, it seems highly unlikely that any club – except perhaps Paris St Germain – will be willing or able to reach anything close to that figure.