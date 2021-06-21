Manchester United and Jadon Sancho negotiations reach climax

Manchester United’s negotiations for Jadon Sancho look set for one last showdown as Borussia Dortmund reportedly make multiple decisions regarding his and their own future.

The versatile winger is undoubtedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s top priority for the summer, as he was last year, but the potential transfer hasn’t been easy once again.

Fans were hoping for a swift end to the transfer saga this time around but unfortunately United have been slow in negotiations as their notorious reputation grows again.

Supporters may be getting a sense of Deja Vu as the same situation happened in their last major signing Bruno Fernandes.

Solskjaer’s side spent almost the whole of the January transfer window negotiating with Sporting Lisbon only to cave to their demands in the end.

According to BILD, Dortmund are already in talks with Mino Raiola who is Donyell Malen’s agent as they attempt to sign Sancho’s replacement.

TalkSport claim the Red Devils’ have been given an ultimatum for the sensational Englishman as the German giants have set a €90m ‘take it or leave it’ asking price.

IB Times state EuroSport’s Dean Jones said: “The [Jadon] Sancho vibe is still good from [Manchester] United’s angle.

“It’s hard to get a proper grasp of where we’re at in terms of a fee. But I’m still told £80 million ($110 million) is really the ceiling for United, they’re very keen not to be seen to be going over that.

“And however this settles they would like it is reported as an £80 million ($110 million) transfer and no more than that.

“That’s what I’ve been told and that’s what the club has been saying for some time now.”

The Peoples Person covered more Sancho news recently when fans were seemingly being told to slow down their excitement over a potential transfer.

This mixed bag of news can be a little confusing and just adds more spice to the saga but whatever happens, it’s clear the end is near, whether it’s positive or negative.