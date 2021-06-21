Manchester United reject AC Milan’s proposal for Diogo Dalot

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s future is in doubt after the club reportedly rejected a proposal from AC Milan.

After securing a loan move to the Italian giants in the summer of 2020, the young Portuguese went on to appear for the club 33 times.

During the appearances, Dalot scored twice and assisted three goals, breaking into the first-team after overcoming injuries.

Recent reports suggest that the Italian club are interested in loaning Dalot for another season however Man United want to secure a possible buy option clause in the loan contract.

And according to Simon Stone, Milan’s request was rejected because of the lack of a potential permanent transfer.

On Diogo Dalot, told AC Milan asked for him but there was no obligation to buy, so it was rejected. Most likely future won't be decided until later in July/August. OGS likes him – but may also be able to generate money to use in other areas. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 21, 2021

Stone also went on to say that his future will most likely be decided in the backend of July or early August.

This is because Dalot is now featuring in the European Championships for Portugal after Joao Cancelo tested positive for coronavirus and needed to be replaced.

He also mentioned that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes him but could be able to generate some money out of the deal.

United fans will take note of this considering it seems that the legendary Norwegian didn’t use him in games during the 19/20 season, especially when the first choice options were injured such as when he was overlooked for Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the clash vs Crystal Palace.

Manchester Evening News have confirmed what Stone said above, though they add that they have no intention to negotiate over Dalot and have asked him to report for pre-season.

The former Porto man is said to have stayed in contact with Solskjaer and members of his backroom staff during his loan spell with AC Milan.

It’s believed Dalot will not demand a transfer away from the Red Devils and is happy to stay around, however, he is keeping tabs open on his situation.

He also knows the market is slow at the minute because of the ongoing international competitions such as the Euros and Copa America.