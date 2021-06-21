Manchester United to enter talks with Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu



Manchester United could be about to take Caglar Soyuncu away from Leicester City in a new transfer development according to the Express.

Two years after signing captain Harry Maguire for £78.30m according to Transfermarkt, former teammate Soyuncu could travel to Old Trafford to join up with the Englishman in defence.

United fans will remember that in 2018, Maguire was close to signing for the club but ultimately failed and signed the season after. This was after long negotiations with Leicester and interest from other clubs.

According to the Express, United are primed to open talks with Leicester with a potential transfer deal for Soyuncu.

This news comes from Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur who claimed on Twitter.

“Continuing their search for a stopper, Manchester United have put Caglar Soyuncu on the transfer list”

“Talks with Leicester City are scheduled to take place soon.

“He is closely following Caglar Soyuncu at Chelsea.”

However, Raphael Varane remains the top target for the centre back position and this news is just Ole Gunnar Solskjaer assessing his options.

Soyuncu has enjoyed a wonderful season with Leicester, winning the FA Cup and finishing fifth to enjoy Europa League football next season.

However, Soyuncu’s injury record has been a concern over the past season with a couple of months out either side of last summer.

The Red Devils may be stacked with defenders, however, Solskjaer has been looking for consistency and will be looking to sign a new centre back to partner alongside Maguire.

Axel Tuanzebe is set for a loan move and with the uncertainty with Phil Jones and his fitness, that leaves just Eric Bailly as a backup to both Maguire and Victor Lindelof so a centre-back is seen as a high priority for United.

