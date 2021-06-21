Pau Torres to Manchester United: How potential transfer can materialise

Manchester United have reportedly been told exactly how much they need to secure Villareal’s Pau Torres.

The talented centre-back is said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s list of preferred defenders, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane said to be another.

The French defender is also on PSG’s radar while the La Liga side are still attempting to keep him on board.

This competitive situation could see United miss out on Varane and Torres may be the more realistic signing.

Fans were impressed by his performance in the Europa League final and there’s a reason why he’s considered to be on of Europe’s best, young centre-backs.

According to Manchester Evening News, Torres’ release clause is around €60m, though Villareal would consider a player-plus-cash deal.

It’s believed the young Spaniard’s left-footedness makes him the ideal partner to Maguire, though he is just one of five candidates for the centre-back position.

Although the Red Devils will go all out to address that position, it’s understood any potential deal for Torres will only happen after the conclusion of the Euros.

The Peoples Person previously covered how Solskjaer’s side face little to no competition for his signature as main competitors Real Madrid could not afford his transfer fee.

There are some doubts over whether or not signing Torres will be possible as Manchester United are expected to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

A centre-back is said to be a priority still for Solskjaer so it will be interesting to see who he ends up bringing in.

Perhaps given how Villareal are said to be keen on Eric Bailly then a player swap of sorts could happen and still leave United with enough money in the bank.