Raphael Varane tempted by PSG as Manchester United stumble in race for signature

Manchester United are reportedly facing stiff competition from PSG for the signature of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The talented centre-back’s future has very much been up in the air as he continues to fail to agree on a contract extension.

According to Transfermarkt, Varane’s current deal ends next summer and so unless he signs a new one, Madrid are said to be keen to not lose him for free.

Obviously that would mean selling the towering defender this transfer window instead and that has led to United reportedly placing him on their wish list.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s desire for a new centre-back is no secret and fans would certainly love it if this transfer materialises.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are looking to pounce on Varane’s contract situation with their sporting director already in talks with Madrid to find out how possible a deal is.

It’s understood the response was positive and that unless Carlo Ancelotti, who likes the talented Frenchman, can convince him to stay then he will strike an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants.

Marca have also confirmed Varane has not responded to Madrid’s attempts to renew his contract and so have put him up for sale.

Meanwhile, Manchester Evening News state the Red Devils had a £50m package rejected by the La Liga giants and although they’re not willing to match the £80m price tag, the two clubs are in dialogue to reach a compromise.

The Peoples Person previously covered The Mirror’s report on Varane’s agents’ desire to meet with those at Old Trafford to potentially hash out a deal.

It looks as though PSG are in the driving seat for this potential transfer but it’s not quite over yet and so Manchester United shouldn’t give up hope.

However, the smart thing to do would be to prepare a backup target in case Varane isn’t signed and some believe that target is and should be Villareal’s Pau Torres.