Sergio Ramos ‘prioritises’ Manchester United because of ‘History and Greatness’

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign a new centre-back this summer and could be about to land veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

The tenacious defender recently announced that he will be ending his 16-year stint at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

United as well as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked to Ramos after his farewell presentation as their search for a top central defender continues.

According to Sport Witness, Ramos prefers the red half of Manchester to the blue because of “history and greatness”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be currently looking for an experienced defender to compliment Maguire and add to the selection of central defenders at the club.

Raphael Varane, who partnered Ramos at Madrid, has been heavily linked recently but with the latter’s announcement, his experience might hand him the advantage in any potential move to United.

Sport Witness further mention for many days the former Sevilla man has been in contact with City trying to secure his future but has rejected the idea at the moment.

A move to Old Trafford will only be considered if a move to French club PSG doesn’t materialise.

AS add the Ligue 1 side have made a proposal and it’s “financially superior” to that of supposed offers made by the two Manchester clubs.

Ramos currently sees PSG as the first option but Solskjaer’s side will be next in the pecking order if the PSG talks collapse.

From these reports, it is clear to see United have significant potential to sign the defender but only if negotiations elsewhere fail.

Fans will not be anticipating seeing such a global superstar at the club.