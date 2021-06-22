Daniel James stats: Manchester United man is lighting up the Euros

Manchester United star Daniel James has had a thoroughly enjoyable Euros campaign so far and it appears he’s been one of the best performers.

The young Welshman has had a tough time at Old Trafford so far as he has battled for form and consistency since arriving from Swansea City.

James initially burst onto the scene, quickly showing fans why he’s not just a bargain buy but also a smart acquisition by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, perhaps due to burnout or overuse, the 23-year-old would soon see his form dip and he was soon out of the starting XI.

James has since struggled to truly win back a spot and has had to accept being a squad player, though he’s now given Solskjaer food for thought.

Daniel James at #EURO2020 so far [tournament rank]: 20 passes into the box [🥉]

8 chances created [🥇]

5 chances created from set play [🥇]

3 fouls won in the final third [🥇] A really impressive start. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8RE2YhvDqm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 21, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered how well James has been doing in the tournament and that’s evidence of how good he’s been.

Having said that, Wales’ system suits his qualities and perhaps is why he burst into life for Manchester United at the start too.

Both teams were relying on counter-attacking football and with his pace and dribbling ability, James can cause damage to a lot of top teams.

However, United’s good form under Solskjaer has come at the price that now many teams sit back against them, and perhaps the former Swansea man isn’t as effective against such opponents.

Nonetheless, at the very least James is a useful squad member and if he can continue proving himself for Wales, there’s no reason why he can’t earn a starting XI spot at Old Trafford too.

After all, perhaps his performances on the international stage will give Solskjaer new ideas on how to use him on club level.