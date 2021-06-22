David de Gea story with Manchester United not quite over

Manchester United fans have been told not to write David de Gea off just yet despite uncertainty over his future.

The experienced Spaniard has been fighting with Dean Henderson all season long over the number one spot and neither truly won it over when the season concluded.

De Gea was the favourite at times and the young Englishman had his days as well but there has been no obvious direction the club is heading in.

Former United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele has called on the former Atletico man to do better but also insisted those around him have to help him turn his form around.

De Gea’s reduced status from undisputed number one led many to believe he will be on his way out of Old Trafford but fans have been told that might not necessarily be the case.

According to ESPN, Steele said: “[De Gea] has to ask himself what he was doing back when he got the headlines for the right reasons, how he can get back to that and what he needs to change.

“It’s got to be the mentality. It’s not his style to come out and tell people, but inside, he will know he has to really start performing the way he was.”

He would later add: “But David certainly has it in him to get back to his best.

“Don’t write him off — he is a strong character and he has the mentality and the technique to do it.”

A United source reportedly told ESPN: “David isn’t a sulker. When the manager picked Dean for the final two months of the season, David accepted it as the nature of the job and worked as hard as ever to get back to his best, but also to help Dean.

“There is a perception outside the club of David being a loner or somebody who doesn’t mix well, but that’s not the case. He is well-liked and has the absolute respect of every one of his teammates.”

A Spanish agent based in Manchester told ESPN. “He always seems happy at United, despite suggestions that he doesn’t enjoy England, and the general view among those close to him is that he will stay and fight to play.”

ESPN also report that Solskjaer is still unsure of what to do with the goalkeeping situation and that De Gea is considered to be the club’s best option.

It’s said they believe he’s young enough to play for another decade but that Henderson’s progress has threatened that due to neither player willing to settle to being a backup next season.

ESPN go on to state that sources expect De Gea to stay and fight for one more season and that he’s in no rush to leave for La Liga.

Juventus and PSG’s long-term interest is still ongoing but the finances involved have left both to pursue cheaper options elsewhere.

The Peoples Person previously covered news on how De Gea was left in limbo over his future and that he would only leave if he was officially made the club’s number two.