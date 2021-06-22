Fabrizio Romano gives massive updates on United’s negotiations for Sancho, Varane and Torres

For Manchester United supporters, living through the on-going Jadon Sancho transfer saga is the equivalent of Groundhog Day.

It’s been the major story throughout the past two summer transfer windows, with it seemingly edging closer to fruition as the weeks go on.

According to the highly regarded Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are still working on that deal for Sancho. However, the club will be focusing on another position during the current transfer window.

Romano went on to say, Man United “will also be focusing on a new centre back this summer.”

That position has been a real bone of contention within the United fanbase over the past number of years.

It’s evident to see that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf don’t gel as a cohesive unit, and an injury prone Eric Bailly isn’t the long-term solution to the Red Devils defensive woes.

In the same tweet, Romano added “Raphael Varane, already in the list since months.”

This suggests that United are keen on bringing the Real Madrid starlet into the club, as the France native is set to become hot property this summer, after a fruitful decade with the Spanish giants.

The timing of this update by Romano comes off the back of an intriguing nugget of information by El Confidencial.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the Frenchman’s lack of communication with Madrid is making them nervous, with the club suspecting that he’s already stuck an agreement with another club, most likely Man United.

Romano finished with, “Man Utd are also aware of a release clause in Pau Torres’ contract [€65m this summer and NOT €50m].”

The Villareal man has been one of the names tipped with a move to Old Trafford for the past several weeks.

The appetite from United fans is growing about that move, ever since the 24-year-old’s commanding performance in the Europa League final back in May.