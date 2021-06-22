Hakan Calhanoglu: Manchester United miss out on signing cheap playmaker

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Hakan Calhanoglu’s transfer from AC Milan to Inter Milan with Manchester United seemingly opting against pursuing him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side were said to be keen on the Turkish international as they looked to invest in their midfield.

Calhanoglu is one of Europe’s top playmakers in terms of chances created and given United’s troubles, it seemed a good match on paper.

Solskjaer’s men have struggled to break down stubborn defences all season long and perhaps having the versatile midfielder would have solved some problems.

Unfortunately it was Inter who took advantage of AC Milan’s inability to keep their man and signed Hakan on a free transfer.

The Peoples Person covered, just at the start of this month, how Italian media were claiming the Red Devils were pursuing him.

It seems the interest wasn’t strong enough to do anything about it and perhaps it all just remained at an observation stage.

However, given how Manchester United are expected to spend large chunks of money on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and a centre-back, signing Hakan for cheap helps free space in the transfer budget.

It’s almost strange Solskjaer’s side didn’t even compete as it ticks a lot of boxes but perhaps their focus is elsewhere.

Latest Top Stories...

Harry Kane: How Man United can take advantage...

Maurizio Sarri wants Andreas Pereira to remain at...

David de Gea story with Manchester United not...

Fabrizio Romano gives massive updates on United’s negotiations...

Raphael Varane-Paul Pogba swap deal: Possible but depends...

Manchester United youngsters in demand with over 60...