Harry Kane: How Man United can take advantage of Man City’s bid

Manchester United’s plans for signing a striker over the next 12 months could have been significantly affected by reports breaking yesterday that Manchester City have made an official bid of £100 million for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

News of the bid, which has been rejected, came from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano yesterday afternoon.

‘Manchester City made an official proposal to Tottenham for Harry Kane. £100M guaranteed + availability to include players in the deal,’ Romano tweeted.

‘#THFC have NO intention to accept. Harry wants to go, but Levy will try to keep him. Harry now focused on the Euros, then it’ll be decided.

The fact that £100 million plus a player as a makeweight – Gabriel Jesus is one name to have been mooted – has been rejected out of hand must mean that only a bid in excess of £150 million is likely to persuade Levy to sell.

If United had that kind of money available, they would surely be trying to bid for their first choice striker, Erling Haaland, at this stage, who is also available at for a similar figure.

This leaves United almost certainly out of any race to sign Kane, unless the player himself puts in a transfer request to try to force a move. Even then, City’s bid could already be higher than United are prepared to go.

What may be good news for the Red Devils where City’s bid is concerned is the fact that their neighbours are determined to land the England man.

If they succeed in bringing Kane to the Etihad, it would seem highly unlikely that they will also be in the running to sign Haaland when his €75 million (£64.5m) buyout clause becomes active next summer.

This removes one competitor from a race the Red Devils will be desperate to win, although the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will probably still be in the mix.

Of course, a year is a long time in football but if Romano’s report is correct, City have shown their hand very early in what could be a twelve month transfer merry-go-round of world class order.