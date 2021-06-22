Manchester United youngsters in demand with over 60 enquiries

Manchester United have revealed their young stars are hot commodities this summer and they have already received enquiries from over 60 clubs about potential loan moves.

After a season where players out on loan produced mixed results, it is the time of year again for United staff to assess the next steps for the youngsters’ developments.

To see how United’s loanees fared during the past season, check out The Peoples Person’s season ending loan watch reports.

Keepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

Academy player performance manager, Les Parry, has revealed that one youngster “has over 20 teams keen to acquire his services ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.”

Parry does not reveal who the mystery in demand youngster is, but it is expected that he is referring to James Garner.

Garner’s agent, Steven Beck, has also recently spoken about the huge interest the young midfielder has been receiving across the country.

Beck noted that following Garner’s successful loan at Nottingham Forest, he expects interest from “the majority of the Championship and I would be amazed if one or two Premier League clubs don’t try and do something.”

However, no decisions have been made regarding loans for any players yet.

With many first team players featuring in the Euros and Copa America, it is expected many youngsters will be given a chance in a depleted squad during pre-season.

Parry, who is in charge of looking after all loanees, also offered encouragement to the youngsters making an impression on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in pre-season.

Adding that plans change all the time, and a player who is earmarked for a loan could be swiftly added to the first team squad instead if they impress Ole close up.

Apart from Garner, other players attracting interest include Brandon Williams with interest from Southampton, Teden Mengi who is linked to a return to Derby, and Facundo Pellistri who is rumoured to remain at Alaves.