Manchester United’s interest in Nikola Milenkovic confirmed by Fiorentina Sporting Director

A familiar name could be back in the running to become Manchester United’s next centre back signing.

Recent transfer rumours about United’s problem position have circled around the La Liga trio of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

All three are expected to move clubs this summer, with the Varane noise having reached a higher pitch over the past few days.

However, a blast from the past has been rekindled recently, with Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic back among the supposed targets on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist.

Links between the Serbian and United date back to Jose Mourinho’s tenure, with the Portuguese thought to be a big admirer of the 6ft 5inch colossus.

The stopper has a year left on his current deal in Florence and is expected to make a move this summer, with bids expected from clubs in Italy and England.

Reports in Italy have suggested that the player’s contract status could see him available for a knock-down price of as little as £15m.

Meanwhile, Sport Witness today blew more oxygen into the embers by tweeting a comment from the former Viola Sporting Director, who said:

Pantaleo Corvino (former Fiorentina sporting director): “For Milenkovic, in January of my last season at Fiorentina [2019], the Della Valle, and I say it here without fear of being proven wrong, refused €40m plus bonuses from #mufc.” #mulive [tuttosport,

Obviously, there are no assurances of present-day interest, although the defender would be an astute backup option, if one of the primary targets slips through United’s grasp.

With 28 international caps and a solid reputation in Seria A, Milenkovic would represent a cut-price alternative and the chance to leave extra funds for use on the rest of the side.

At 23, he’s barely scratched the surface of his potential and, as an added bonus, can also play at right-back, making a move for Kieran Trippier less pressing.

Finally, there’s no shortage of sentimental appeal for United fans hoping to dust off chants about giant Serbian stoppers. It’s been far too long since an English – Serbian axis dominated all comers at the heart of the United backline.