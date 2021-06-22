Maurizio Sarri wants Andreas Pereira to remain at Lazio next season

New Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is working towards bringing back Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira ahead of the 2021/22 Serie A campaign.

The 25-year-old Brazil international spent last season on loan with the Italian side. He made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal, and providing four assists in the process.

Lazio slid into the final Europa League Qualification place during the 2020/21 season.

Pereira was handed a decent amount of gametime, however, his individual performances underwhelmed many at the club.

Despite this, Sarri believes the attacking midfielder could have a future in his new squad, and wants to bring Pereira in for another season, when his current loan deal ends on the 1st of July.

According to The Liazli, Lazio have opened early negotiation talks with United.

These discussions are centred around a possible one-season loan deal, with the option for a permanent move on the table too.

The Red Devils value the player at £21m and while it’s an optimistic figure, Pereira still has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Due to the wealth of midfield players at United, Pereira’s prospects are seemingly limited with his parent club.

He began his youth career with Man United back in 2011, after bursting through the ranks at Dutch giants, PSV Eindhoven.

The early signs looked extremely promising, as Pereira won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award, after his impressive displays throughout 2014 and 2015.

Unfortunately, this form never truly carried over to the first team.

Since breaking out of the youth structure in 2014, Pereira has made 75 appearances in all competitions for United, failing to capture the imagination, and struggling for a consistent run of games as time went on.

He’s still a couple of years away from reaching his peak period in the game, so it’s fair to say he could still rejuvenate his career with a permanent move to Lazio.