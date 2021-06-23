Jadon Sancho transfer: Journalists give Manchester United fans great news

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United fans have been given the biggest boost this summer in regards to convincing Borussia Dortmund to part ways with Jadon Sancho.

The versatile attacker is closer than ever before to making the switch to Old Trafford and it now seems as though it’s just a matter of time.

In fact, some supporters were convinced Sancho’s lack of minutes for England in the Euros so far was due to the potential move to United.

After all, if Gareth Southgate felt the transfer news was affecting the young winger’s concentration then it would make sense to drop him from the starting XI.

Nonetheless, it looks like Sancho won’t need to worry about his future for much longer as a host of journalists released an update on the ongoing saga.

Fabrizio Romano is a well known transfer guru so it’s not a surprise to see him confirm the news from elsewhere.

Jan Aage Fjortoft has often had the inside scoop on Manchester United and Sancho and his insight is rather interesting.

Sam Pilger might not be revealing too much but he’s certainly as optimistic as everyone else.

Kaveh Solhekol is far more assertive than anyone else and truthfully it’s exactly what United fans wanted to hear.

Simon Stone has gone for the good news and bad news route but supporters won’t mind that sell-on clause at all if Sancho bags a bunch of goals against Manchester City.

The Peoples Person last covered news on the sensational Englishman when it was believed Dortmund were trying to secure his replacement before letting him leave.

It now seems as though all parties are finally on the same path and it would take something monumental for this potential move to fall apart.

Latest Top Stories...

Pau Torres: Manchester United told exact release clause...

Raphael Varane’s stats proves why he’s Manchester United’s...

Raphael Varane transfer to Manchester United more likely...

Manchester United’s interest in Nikola Milenkovic confirmed by...

Hakan Calhanoglu: Manchester United miss out on signing...

Harry Kane: How Man United can take advantage...