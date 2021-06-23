Jadon Sancho transfer: Journalists give Manchester United fans great news

Manchester United fans have been given the biggest boost this summer in regards to convincing Borussia Dortmund to part ways with Jadon Sancho.

The versatile attacker is closer than ever before to making the switch to Old Trafford and it now seems as though it’s just a matter of time.

In fact, some supporters were convinced Sancho’s lack of minutes for England in the Euros so far was due to the potential move to United.

After all, if Gareth Southgate felt the transfer news was affecting the young winger’s concentration then it would make sense to drop him from the starting XI.

Nonetheless, it looks like Sancho won’t need to worry about his future for much longer as a host of journalists released an update on the ongoing saga.

Manchester United are prepared to pay €85m for Jadon Sancho. #MUFC confirm the intention to include add ons: payment structure to be discussed now. 🔴 Personal terms and agents fee already agreed. BVB feeling is ‘deal now closer’, as per @bild @cfbayern. But they want €95m. https://t.co/migIpvqpWL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

Fabrizio Romano is a well known transfer guru so it’s not a surprise to see him confirm the news from elsewhere.

Looks like Man UTD – fans will finally get their player.

New offer in to day (@cfbayern ).

I have been told this is in the region of 85 mill euro. Dortmund now “confident” that funding will be in place and that they will get an agreement with Man UTD https://t.co/78TcVGZzEj — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 23, 2021

Re: Sancho The “longest” transfer – saga seems to come to an end – second offer so close to the valuation of Dortmund that it will happen. — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 23, 2021

Feel like I have been talking about this transfer for 100 years. Never thought it would happen last summer. Was another mood this time around. And the second offer today has made everyone very optimistic https://t.co/sTSrbtTe7P — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 23, 2021

Jan Aage Fjortoft has often had the inside scoop on Manchester United and Sancho and his insight is rather interesting.

This deal is finally approaching the finish line. #MUFC have just now moved closer to Dortmund and the expectation is everything will be done very soon. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 23, 2021

Sam Pilger might not be revealing too much but he’s certainly as optimistic as everyone else.

Jadon Sancho will be playing for Man United next season. He wants the move, United want him, Dortmund want to sell. https://t.co/nTnoDfoT72 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 23, 2021

Kaveh Solhekol is far more assertive than anyone else and truthfully it’s exactly what United fans wanted to hear.

Second bid from @ManUtd has gone in. 85m Euros. Still short (10m Euros from BVB asking price) but confidence now that deal will be concluded. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 23, 2021

There is a 15% sell-on clause in the deal @ManCity negotiated when they sold Sancho to BVB in 2017. This is across the total fee. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 23, 2021

Simon Stone has gone for the good news and bad news route but supporters won’t mind that sell-on clause at all if Sancho bags a bunch of goals against Manchester City.

The Peoples Person last covered news on the sensational Englishman when it was believed Dortmund were trying to secure his replacement before letting him leave.

It now seems as though all parties are finally on the same path and it would take something monumental for this potential move to fall apart.