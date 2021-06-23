Manchester United announce four pre-season games

Manchester United officially announced four pre-season friendly matches, ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United’s friendlies commence with a trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on the 18th of July. It will see the Red Devils reunite with Wayne Rooney, who’s the current manager of the Championship side.

A week-long UK training camp will follow, as Man United prepare for their second pre-season game against, Queens Park Rangers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will make the trip to London’s Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, on the 24th of July.

Afterward, a return to Old Trafford is on the schedule. As United meet Premier League newcomers Brentford, on the 28th of July. This will be the Bees’ first visit to the Theatre of Dreams since a League Cup clash in 1975.

Finally, Everton will round out proceedings, as they make the short trip from Liverpool on the 7th of August.

With restrictions gradually easing, the two pre-season home fixtures will provide another chance to welcome supporters back into Old Trafford, ahead of the new top-flight campaign.

The number of fans that’ll be eligible to attend, along with any away allocation, will be subject to review when the guidance for sports events is updated.

For those unable to attend, all four games will be shown live on MUTV, as part of Manchester United on Tour.

Overall, these games will be a fantastic opportunity to see new emerging underage talent, along with some potential new signings.

United struggled with the lack of a pre-season tour last season.

Albeit, the club still can’t travel on an international tour, this will still provide Solskjaer and his coaching staff with the chance to try out new personnel and formations before the opening game against Leeds United, on the 14th of August.