Pau Torres: Manchester United told exact release clause set for Villarreal ace

Fabrizio Romano has provided a massive transfer update on Manchester United target and Villareal star Pau Torres.

The Peoples Person will take a further look at the possibility of the 24-year-old centre back coming to Old Trafford.

According to Romano via Twitter, Torres has a release clause of €65m, not €50m as first speculated.

Manchester United are still working on Sancho deal but will also be focusing on new centre back this summer. 🔴 #MUFC Raphael Varane, already in the list since months. Man Utd are also aware of a release clause in Pau Torres’ contract [€65m this summer and NOT €50m]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2021

United are said to be making progress in a move for the Villarreal defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It’s believed that the hierarchy at Old Trafford feel an offer involving a fee, plus a player, or even two, could convince the La Liga club to let the player depart this summer.

Villarreal are said to be holding out for a cash-only deal, but due to the current financial implications of the pandemic, would consider a player-plus-cash offer.

Torres had a fantastic season for the Yellow Submarine.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions and was a vital figure in their Europa League success, beating United on penalties back in May, and delivering his hometown club their first ever major honour.

A deal of this magnitude shouldn’t be expected to go through until the completion of Euro 2020 this summer.

Torres is representing his native Spain in the European Championship, as they look to navigate their way out of their difficult group.

United are going all out this summer to sign a new centre back.

Considering his pace, distribution and natural left foot, Torres seems an ideal candidate to partner United captain, Harry Maguire.

Away from Torres, Man United have several potential alternative options.

The club are keen on bringing in Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, along with his legendary teammate Sergio Ramos who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.