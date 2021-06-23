Raphael Varane transfer to Manchester United more likely than ever

Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost in their pursuit for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as news over a transfer continues to heat up.

The sensational Frenchman is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice centre-back target and it’s one many fans would agree on.

Signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane would certainly be a good transfer window, though there are other positions in need of being addressed too.

United certainly have the right targets in mind this summer but there are doubts over whether they can get deals over the line, especially with Varane.

Those at Old Trafford have been burned in the past by reported interest from top players who ended up just using the club’s name to get their own current contracts extended.

According to The Athletic, Varane’s desire for a new challenge seems genuine this time and Madrid feel a deal could be struck for £40m-£45m.

The La Liga giants hope his form in Euros will bump up his price and want to start a bidding war for his services as Chelsea and Manchester City are informally keen too, though the Red Devils are the most likely to make an approach.

Madrid’s funds are low at the minute and they want to raise it via player sales this summer to be able to sign PSG’s Kylian Mbappe next summer, meaning Varane is now available.

The towering centre-back has made no impression he’s open to negotiate over new terms and his representatives have told the Spanish giants he sees his future elsewhere, leaving club president Florentino Perez to tell new manager Carlo Ancelotti about the potential sale.

The Peoples Person previously covered how Varane and Paul Pogba could be involved in a swap deal and what the factors are to make it happen.

Manchester United should, in theory, have the funds to sign him without needing a swap deal to happen but it all depends on how much money is left after Sancho’s transfer if that goes through too.

It’s believed there’s still interest in a midfielder and a right-back too so time will tell whether the club have been smart with their choices or not.