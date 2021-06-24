Jadon Sancho to Man United: deal expected to be announced next week

Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited transfer to Manchester United will not be announced until England have been eliminated from Euro 2020.

All reports – with the exception of local newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten – have now confirmed that a deal is ‘imminent’, with The Times’ Paul Hirst, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and Bild’s Christian Falk having joined the rest of the media in confirming yesterday that a bid of €85 million (£73m) plus add-ons had been submitted.

Dortmund have always insisted they won’t accept less than €90m (£77m) plus add-ons, but all reports suggest the two clubs are willing to find a compromise, leaving the deal poised to be completed.

However, Hirst at The Times says that United are only ‘expected to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho next week.’

Hirst claims that ‘Although the deal is imminent, a formal announcement may not be made until Sancho’s participation in Euro 2020 is over.’

This could be as soon as Wednesday if Germany beat the Three Lions in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Times’ report also claims that ‘negotiations continued last night in an effort to bridge the relatively “modest” difference between United’s latest bid and Dortmund’s valuation.

‘Talks also focused on the structure of the deal, add-ons and payment methods.’

United fans have been through the mill so many times in regard to Sancho that the normal atmosphere of anticipation and excitement at an impending major transfer has on this occasion been replaced by a certain amount of apathy and anger.

‘We still haven’t agreed on a price (at least that’s what’s reported). But tweeting about it sells. I’ll only believe it when/if officially announced,’ tweeted one fan.

‘We’re so sh-t at negotiating we’ve actually managed to get Dortmund to give in through sheer boredom,’ said another.

Some fans aren’t even convinced that United should be buying the player at all:

‘Oh cool, so he’ll stunt Greenwood’s growth, and in 2 years they’ll both be gone. Shambles,’ said one.

‘United are still milking the Sancho deal 2yrs on,expecting fans to get all excited. I’m very curious to see how he does perform in the PL, don’t expect him to hit the ground running like Bruno,’ said another

Whether the apathy will turn to excitement if the deal does finally go through and Sancho comes out of the Old Trafford tunnel for the first time remains to be seen. But the atmosphere around this transfer shows how much damage has been done to Manchester United’s relationship with its fanbase by the actions of the controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, and their executives over recent years.