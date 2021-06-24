Jesse Lingard uncertain over Manchester United future amid Jadon Sancho mess

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard reportedly still has no clue where his future will be as the latest news claims he is expected to report for pre-season.

The academy graduate has enjoyed a thoroughly successful second half of the season as he spent a spell on loan with West Ham.

Lingard was horribly out of form before he made the temporary switch and played so well that Gareth Southgate included him in the preliminary squad for the Euros.

Unfortunately the talented Englishman was eventually cut but it was a testament to the fact he had returned to the exciting player he once was.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly has some decisions to make over Lingard and it will be interesting to see where he is next season.

According to the Evening Standard, no business will happen until the conclusion of the Euros as West Ham are not expected to move quickly.

Lingard is one of Moyes’ top targets but he has not made his mind up where he will be next season, although he wants regular first-team football.

West Ham will push to complete the transfer but know the versatile Englishman needs time to decide, though Jadon Sancho‘s potential arrival at United could speed that up.

The last time The Peoples Person covered Lingard’s future, it was suggested he could be involved in a swap deal with Declan Rice.

The Red Devils have long held an interest in the midfielder but it’s difficult to imagine the London club parting ways for him.

Solskjaer will know he will have to break the bank for Rice and given how Sancho could be moving to Old Trafford, that just won’t be possible.

Nonetheless, it’s clearly a critical time in Lingard’s career and he will have to think carefully about his next step.