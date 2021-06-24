Man United Anti-Glazer movement calls for boycott of Cadbury’s chocolate

The anti-Glazer movement #NotAPennyMore have launched a new campaign targeting another of Manchester United’s sponsors, Cadbury’s.

The movement was formed to try to force the Glazer family – United’s controlling shareholders – out of the club by targeting commercial partners and sponsors.

If United fans give sponsors bad publicity because they are associated with United, they could pull out, costing the Glazers millions.

This in turn will cause the share price to drop and encourage the much-despised family to sell their own shares and leave the club.

#NotAPennyMore registered a fantastic success in May when pressure caused the Hut Group, who had agreed to a £200 million deal to take over from AON as United’s training kit sponsors, to pull out.

And now the movement has shifted its attention to Cadbury’s and is asking all fans who want rid of the Glazers to boycott Cadbury’s chocolate and Cadbury World.

Several images have been posted on Twitter depicting Cadbury’s support of the Glazers. The campaigners are asking United fans to copy one or more of the images and ‘Reply to any @CadburyUK @CadburyWorld @cadburysilk @CadburyFuse tweet with these.’

If enough United fans target Cadbury’s social media feeds, it will be sure to cause the company to re-evaluate its commercial partnership with United.

The movement has also called upon fans again to not buy official merchandise, as this too puts money directly into the Glazers’ pockets.

To join in and help the movement to bring down the Glazers, follow them on twitter at @BoycottGlazers.

