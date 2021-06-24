Manchester United’s Paul Pogba praised for Euro 2020 showings with France

It’s fair to say that Euro 2020 has treated football fans to the very best of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The midfield magician was MOTM in France’s opening victory over Germany last week, earning plaudits from far and wide.

Following a subdued performance against Hungary, he was back to his imperious best during les Bleus 2-2 draw against current European champions Portugal.

Yet again, Pogba was Didier Deschamps’ creative hub, unsettling high-quality opposition with his full repertoire of skills and delivering a sumptuous pass in each half.

The first pass split Portugal’s defence wide open, only to be let down by a tame finish from the usually deadly Kylian Mbappe.

The second completely unmoored Portugal’s experienced back-line and was finished neatly by Karim Benzema.

Both moments displayed a level of vision beyond most. However, vision is one thing; having the technique to execute such brilliance twice in the same game showed a true master craftsman at work. It was all rather outrageous.

So impressed was Andros Townsend that he declared Pogba the player of the tournament, saying, “His pass to Mbappe was one of the best I’ve ever seen. The back four is compact but somehow he squeezes the ball around.”

Townsend also highlighted the lack of recognition Pogba receives for his ability, adding, “In England we don’t appreciate Pogba…We don’t respect him enough in this country.”

The pundit’s praise was echoed on social media, with fans everywhere quick to eulogise the Frenchman’s latest star showing:

@ManUtd sign a proper CDM and we'll see this pogba for us on a weekly basis — Kaazz (@Kaazz_Mufc) June 23, 2021

Plays sooo much better with the national team 👏🏾👏🏾

Pure class — Mainza Timba (@Mainza_Tim) June 23, 2021

Best player on the pitch for the second time this Euros. — ClipsMU (@ClipsMu) June 24, 2021

All things considered, Pogba has been at his majestic best.

He’s easily outshone such stellar names as Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Toni Kroos and United’s own Bruno Fernandes, while even the mighty Cristiano Ronaldo was (almost) eclipsed last night.

Anyone who can put players like that in the shade deserves their star billing.

Hopefully United can sort out his future and free him up by targeting a positionally-secure defensive midfielder.

If so, they can expect to see towering performances like that more often.